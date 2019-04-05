RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul would pay $285,000 total for three properties on the community’s north side that have been plagued with flooding problems.
They include:
— 320 Illinois Drive, owned by Michael Ziegler, for $65,000;
— 324 Illinois Drive, owned by Dale and Debbie Sleigh, for $120,000;
— 328 Illinois Drive, owned by Charles and Elaine Cain, for $100,000.
The village board is expected to consider the purchases at Tuesday night’s monthly meeting.
The properties have been the site of flooding woes for years from stormwater coming from the area, including nearby Northview Elementary School to the west.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said earlier that money is included in the FY 2019 budget for design work on a storm-relief project.
In December, the Rantoul storm drainage committee recommended the village begin negotiations with the owners of the three properties.
Committee member John Reale, a former village water and wastewater superintendent, said the area has been plagued by stormwater problems for years.
One plan to remedy the problem would be to demolish the houses and build a retention pond to hold stormwater runoff. At least one of the houses has black mold due to excessive moisture.