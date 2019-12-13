RANTOUL — A special meeting of the Rantoul Village Board has been scheduled to finalize purchase of the land on which the sports complex will be built in west Rantoul.
The meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at village hall, 333 S. Tanner St.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said other items will also be included on the agenda, which has yet to be finalized.
The Warner family owns the land on which the 60-acre sports complex will be built. In all, the family owns 300 acres on the east and west sides of Murray Road. The complex will be built south of Rantoul Walmart.