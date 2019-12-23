RANTOUL — Effective Jan. 1, the village of Rantoul will be the lessee of 65 acres in west Rantoul where a new sports complex will be built. A few months after that, it is then expected to own the property.
The village board Monday night unanimously voted to approve leasing the property for $10,000 while site mapping and preparation are ongoing for the new $20 million facility. If everything goes satisfactorily, the village will buy the land from the Warner family (United Developers) for $860,000.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer explained that the lease will run until July 31, but the village hopes it can end the lease agreement before that and pay the first of two installments to buy the land once subdividing, platting and site prep work are completed.
Barring unforseen problems, the village would pay $400,000 to United Developers once that work is completed so construction can begin, and then pay the remaining $460,000 the following year. It is hoped the sports complex will be ready to open in the spring of 2021.
The $10,000 cash rent will be applied toward the purchase price.
Eisenhauer said the village is going with the leasing arrangement first "so if there are issues, some type of natural disaster or anything that might occur before (the purchase), we are only leasing the land."
The property has been used as farmland. If a problem arises and the village does not buy the land, the village will compensate the Warner family for lost crops.
Eisenhauer said the village hopes for construction to begin well before July 31.
"Certainly everything is weather-dependent," he said. The construction company "has looked at historical January, February and March weather conditions. They believe they will be able to do all the site prep work necessary in order as spring breaks and the true construction season begins to be in a position to move forward with actual construction."
The village hopes the sports complex will draw traveling teams and fans from up to a 400-mile radius. It will be equipped with a number of sports fields, including soccer, football, baseball, softball and lacrosse.
The project is expected to provide a major economic boost to the community.