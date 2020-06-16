RANTOUL — With amounts ranging from $3,000 to $15,000, the village of Rantoul is awarding $291,634 in grant money through the Small Business Stabilization Program to 26 local businesses.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said 30 applications totaling $390,034 were received. Each was allowed a maximum of $15,000. One applicant resides outside Rantoul and was not eligible. Three others were in arrears with the village, “and due to the unpaid past debt were not eligible to receive funds,” Eisenhauer said.
The funding, which was approved by the village board last week, is designed to help offset the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eisenhauer said applications were accepted until May 22. Members of a review panel were given the applications to evaluate, and the panel met June 5 to discuss them during a two-hour meeting and again June 8 to finalize the list.
Members of the review panel included Eisenhauer, Ken Turner and Chris Milliken (all village of Rantoul), Sam Hall (trustee), Don Elmore (Champaign County Small Business Development Corp.), Amanda Vickery (Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce), Craig Rogers (Bank of Rantoul) and Chris King (resident).
Grant recipients:
Shear Excellence Salon, 105 S. Century Blvd., $15,000
Lindsey Lane Bridal, 200 E. Sangamon Ave., $15,000
First Heritage Inn, 420 S. Murray Road, $15,000
Shooters/Rantoul Pub, 215 S. Tanner St., $15,000
T & T Tavern, 101 N. Century Blvd., $15,000
The Core Hair, 116 S. Century Blvd., $15,000
ET’s restaurant, 107 E. Sangamon Ave., $15,000
The Linden, 224 W. Wheat Ave., $15,000
Style FX Salon, 105 E. Sangamon Ave., $12,845
Midwest Silk Screening, 104 N. Century Blvd., $12,329
Otts, 400 N. Century Blvd., $12,000
United Fuel Co., 536 N. Ohio Ave., $12,000
Willow Pond Golf Course, 808 Golf Course Rd., $12,000
Whistle Stop, 107 N. Kentucky Ave., $12,000
Yellow Ducky, 715 W. Champaign Ave., $12,000
McMahon Auto, 412 E. Champaign Ave., $12,000
Rantoul Fitness, 1712 E. Grove Ave., $10,560
Taste of Thai, 124 E. Sangamon Ave., $9,900
Dirt Works, 1130 N. Century Blvd., $8,000
Docs Auto, 329 N. Century Blvd., $8,000
JPM Trucking, 614 Heath Drive, $8,000
Caroline’s Lucky Stop, 425 S. Murray Rd., $8,000
Cleaners Xpress, 1109 Klein Ave., $8,000
D&D Auto, 507 S. Tanner St., $8,000
ZoomEx LLC, 602 S. Century Blvd., $3,000
Elite Pro Lawns, 619 Birdie Drive, $3,000