PAXTON — A 52-year-old Paxton man remained Friday afternoon in critical but stable condition at an Urbana hospital after allegedly being battered by another man five days earlier.
Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett said the man was found unconscious and in “medical distress” in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of East Center Street, after police responded to a call from that location at 7:27 a.m. Sunday.
The man — whose name was not released by Cornett — was transported by ambulance to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City and was later taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he remained Friday in the intensive-care unit, Cornett said.
Following an investigation, police arrested Clayton T. Marcum, 34, of Paxton, for aggravated battery and obstruction of justice in connection with the alleged beating.
Marcum remained at the Ford County jail Friday with bond set at $250,000, meaning he would need to pay $25,000 to be released.
No formal charges had been filed as of Friday by State’s Attorney Andrew Killian in Ford County Circuit Court.
Cornett said police interviewed Marcum at his residence in the 200 block of East Center Street, from where the battery victim reportedly had come. While speaking with Marcum, police noticed what appeared to be blood on Marcum’s clothing, Cornett said.
Police later obtained a search warrant for Marcum’s residence and then searched it, Cornett said. Inside, they found “evidence of a struggle,” Cornett said, including blood.
Cornett said police do not believe any weapons were used.