POTOMAC — Potomac Grade School will host a Breakfast with the Brave from 7:45-8:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the school.
Military veteran family members of students, community members who have served as well as American Legion members are invited. Veterans will be asked to lead them in the Pledge of Allegiance after breakfast.
— Second-graders at Potomac Grade School recently had a special visit from WCIA meteorologist Jack Gerfen, who taught them how a meteorologist predicts the weather, and what occurs behind the scenes.
They were amused to learn that all TV personalities wear makeup and concerned when they learned of the strongest tornado in U.S. history. The visit came after the class had read the story “Super Storms” by Seymour Simon and expressed an interest in the weather.
— The staff at Potomac Grade School were able to wear jeans during October to raise money for a former Armstrong Township High School alum.
Cory Abernathy of St. Joseph received a diagnosis of glioblastoma cancer during his wife’s last trimester of pregnancy with their second child. The staff was able to contribute $300 toward fundraising efforts for the family. A bingo night is scheduled for January.
— Lola’s Bar and Grill recently held a pancake breakfast fundraiser for the Armstrong-Potomac High School boys basketball team.
The event raised more than $1,100, and will go toward a new shooting machine for the team. Head coach Wade Rogers said the team not only earned money, but in serving patrons gained social and team-building skills outside of the gym.
— The monthly senior lunch group will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Rossville Family Restaurant. Everyone is welcome to attend.
— The book club has chosen “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn for its next discussion, which will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Potomac Public Library.
The book is a historical novel involving two women — a female spy recruited to the real-life Alice Network in France during World War 1, and an unconventional American socialite searching for her cousin in 1947, who are brought together in this story of courage and redemption. The public is invited.
— Information meetings regarding the archery team have been scheduled.
There will be three, and those interested are welcome to attend at a time and place that works for them. They are as follows: 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Gifford Grade School, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Potomac Grade School, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School.
Potential archers must be students at Armstrong, Gifford or Potomac and be in grades 4-12 to be eligible. In addition, there will be a youth introductory program available for third-graders.
— Homework Club will be held from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 6, and 7 at Potomac Public Library.
Adults are invited to try some color therapy at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Teens can pick up materials to make a wish bracelet or make one at the library at 4 p.m., also on Nov. 6.
This activity is for those 11 years and older. Children can play games and work on puzzles at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
— Also being sponsored by the library later this month will be a kids painting party at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Potomac American Legion. A fee will be charged, which will include all art supplies and refreshments.
This is for ages 5 and older, and spaces will be limited. Twenty spots will be available, and sign-up must be done by Thursday, Nov. 14.
You may stop by the library or call 217-987-6457. Class fee is non-refundable. They will be painting a turkey.
— Thought for the week: “Life is 10 percent what happens to us, 90% how we react to it.” — Dennis P. Kimbro
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com