FISHER — A 13-year veteran teacher of the Fisher school district has died.
Superintendent Barbara Thompson said Christina Jamison, who had been a special education teacher with the district for 13 years, had died. She was 38.
“We are saddened by this loss and are keeping Ms. Jamison’s family, friends, co-workers and students in our thoughts and prayers,” Thompson said. “She will be missed.
Thompson said social workers are available via phone or in Google Hangouts for students and staff.
“Do not hesitate to reach out during this difficult time,” Thompson said.
She said Ms. Jamison was “a dedicated employee who cared very much about her students and co-workers.”