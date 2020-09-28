RANTOUL — Police are searching for whomever fired multiple shots that struck a vehicle during the weekend.
Officers in the 900 block of Klein Avenue at 1:30 a.m. heard shots being fired west of their location. Calls then began coming in of shots being fired in the area of Congress Avenue and Century Boulevard.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said officers arrived in the area and found numerous spent shell casings and fired projectiles.
“Officers also spoke with a victim who reported his vehicle was struck by gunfire while in the area,” Sullivan said. “There were no reported injuries.”
Police were told a gray vehicle was reported in the area when the shots were fired. No suspect information was available.