RANTOUL — A Rantoul man was arrested after shots were fired at a vehicle in Rantoul early Friday morning.
Alvin J. Parker, 37, faced preliminary charges of resisting/obstructing a police officer and criminal damage.
Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Heath Drive about 1 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired. Officers located fired shell casings in that block and several more in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane.
While on the scene, Parker approached police and reported a vehicle stolen. Officers later learned the stolen vehicle, a silver 2016 Ford Fusion, was shot at as it was leaving the area. The vehicle belongs to Parker's girlfriend.
Police also executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of Pheasant Ridge. The vehicle was later recovered north of Champaign and had been struck by multiple bullets.
No one was injured.