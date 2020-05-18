Vehicle overturns at Rantoul viaduct

RANTOUL — Two people had to be extricated from a truck they were riding in following an accident Sunday evening in Rantoul but were not injured.
The driver said he was eastbound on Champaign Avenue when he attempted to stop due to two vehicles stopped in the road because of standing water at the viaduct.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the driver lost control of the truck. The 1993 Chevrolet went over the curb and partially up into the viaduct embankment before tipping over onto the driver’s side.
Rantoul police and fire departments were called at 6:24 p.m. Firefighters had to extricate the two people inside the truck.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said the pair — driver Ray Hewerdine and his passenger, Delores Hewerdine — were examined on scene by Pro Ambulance personnel, but no injuries were reported. However, they were still taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
No tickets were issued.