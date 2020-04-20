Vehicle levels hydrant, crashes through fence, catches fire

RANTOUL — Police continue to search for the driver of a vehicle that leveled a hydrant, slammed through a fence and caught fire early Monday morning.
Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown said the driver fled the scene. There were no license plates on the vehicle.
Brown said police are trying to determine if the fire was a result of the accident or was intentionally set.
Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said the vehicle, a Dodge Durango SUV, came to rest about 5 feet from a building, which sustained scorch marks.
The accident happened at the corner of Urbana Avenue and Eagle Drive. Firefighters were called at 1:04 a.m.
“Apparently the driver missed the corner, ran over a fire hydrant and went through the fence, (and the vehicle) caught fire,” Waters said.
The vehicle was a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Ten firefighters were at the scene for about 90 minutes.