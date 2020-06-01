RANTOUL -- An area of Rantoul was evacuated after a vehicle struck a house, severing a natural gas meter and causing a gas leak Monday evening.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said the vehicle hit the gas meter at 3 Charles Drive, just off U.S. 136 in east Rantoul. Firefighters received the call at 7:13 p.m.
Waters said the basement window was broken, and natural gas was "pouring into the common basement."
The fire department evacuated the area and had the power shut off to the duplex as a precaution.
The gas company arrived about 30 minutes later and capped the gas line.
The fire department vented the duplex and waited until the gas was turned on.
The driver of the vehicle was charged with driving under the influence.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 9:30 p.m.