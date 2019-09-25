RANTOUL — A motorist’s passenger car burst into flames after it rolled over along Interstate 57 near Rantoul Wednesday afternoon.
Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said Illting Chang was southbound on the interstate about 1 mile south of the Rantoul interchange when the accident occurred.
He said the Scion XV auto Chang was driving rolled and then burst into flames on the west side of the interstate.
Waters said Chang was able to exit the vehicle on her own.
The extent of her injuries was not known. Chang’s age and address were also not immediately available.
Firefighters, who were called about 4:19 p.m., left the scene about an hour later. Twelve firefighters responded.