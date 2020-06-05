URBANA — Authorities have arrested an Urbana man under investigation for inciting a riot at Market Place Mall Sunday that spilled over into other parts of town and continued for at least nine hours.
A warrant had been issued Monday for the arrest of Shamar Betts, 19, after State’s Attorney Julia Rietz charged him with burglary to the Old Navy store at the Market Place Mall in Champaign.
Judge Roger Webber set bond on the warrant at $100,000 after hearing that police had video showing that Betts allegedly left the store with an armload of merchandise.
To obtain the arrest warrant, Rietz also presented Webber with information that Betts may have been the author of a Facebook post in which he urged people to converge on the mall at 3 p.m. for a “riot.”
“Bring friends, family, posters, bricks, bookbags, etc. After the mall we hitting the whole PROSPECT & NEIL. We gotta put Champaign/Urbana on the map … They didn’t listen when we were peaceful so we gone hit em where it hurts,” part of the message read.
The seige that followed left some 50 businesses damaged and 27 people taken into custody. The following day, 26 were charged with crimes related to looting and damage.
A release from Champaign police said Betts was found Friday morning out of state by the U.S. Marshals Service. They declined to say where.
Meantime, police said the investigation into whether he organized the lootings and disorder continues.
It’s unknown how soon Betts may be returned to Urbana for a court appearance.
On Thursday, John Milhiser, the U.S. Attorney for the Central District, announced the arrest Wednesday of a Peoria man who allegedly used the internet to incite rioting in that city that began Sunday and continued Monday.
Authorities used Facebook Live videos to build their criminal complaint against Ca’Quintez Gibson, 26, who allegedly asked followers in an afternoon post if they were willing to let “little ole Champaign out do us?”
Peoria police reported 27 businesses burgled, about 14 reports of property damaged and several arsons.
Conviction of inciting a riot in federal court carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
In state court, burglary is a Class 2 felony, with penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.