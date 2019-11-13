URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly forced his way into the home of a former girlfriend and attacked her current beau is being held in the Champaign County Jail on Class X felony charges.
Coleton Rauch, 28, who listed an address in the 2700 block of East Washington Street, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of home invasion alleging that on Nov. 6, he forced his way into a home on Terry Drive in Fisher.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Rauch proceeded to a back bedroom and punched and choked the man there and threatened to stab him with a pocket knife.
Alferink said Rauch and the woman living there broke up five months ago and that he had previously lived there. Two children were on the couch and saw Rauch force his way into the locked home and head to the back bedroom, she said.
After allegedly battering and threatening the victim, Rauch left in a sport utility vehicle that was registered to his new girlfriend. Deputies went to that woman’s home Monday to find him. She denied he was there and declined to let deputies in to look. They found Rauch trying to leave via the backyard and arrested him.
Alferink said Rauch admitted to deputies that he attacked and punched the man and told him, “If you don’t want to die, get out of here,” she said.
Judge Adam Dill appointed the public defender’s office to represent Rauch. After hearing the facts of the alleged crime and that Rauch had prior convictions for misdemeanor harassment by electronic means, domestic battery and driving under suspension and revocation, Dill set his bond at $50,000 and told him to be back in court Dec. 3.
Rauch was ordered to have no contact with the Fisher home or the man he allegedly attacked.
Conviction of home invasion carries a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.