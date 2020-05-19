RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High school board awarded a contract to an Urbana firm at its May 11 regular board meeting for building improvements to be completed during the summer.
“They’ve always done really good work with us, so I don’t anticipate any issues with them,” Superintendent Scott Amerio said.
Barber & DeAtley bid $298,660 on three projects that had been rolled into one. They include renovations to the foods classroom, replacing the west wing chiller and replacing the last set of east wing corridor doors.
The foods classroom will be enlarged and updated to create a workplace environment instead of the home kitchen it had represented in the past. Curriculum will focus on helping students find jobs in a commercial kitchen or catering industry. The construction portion of the project will be paid from district funds.
Amerio said the bids were slightly higher than had been expected due to placement of an exhaust fan that requires design work that hadn’t been anticipated.
The east wing corridor doors, last of a set of three, are the original fire doors. They have warped over the years and no longer close effectively.
A hearing for the tentative amended 2019-2020 budget has been set for 6:45 p.m. June 15, prior to the June regular meeting. The June meeting will be held on the third Monday of the month rather than the normal second Monday.
Amerio said money was moved from one line item to another, but the overall budget numbers remain the same.
In a related matter, Amerio reported monthly county 1 percent school facilities sales tax receipts totaled $42,671, which is $2,000 more than in May of last year. He pointed out that sales tax receipts lag about three months behind collection, so this month’s receipts reflect February sales.
“Remember, we were closed down for half of March. I’m expecting to see a decline in that revenue for the next couple of months,” Amerio said.
Action items contained within the consent agenda include designating family and consumer science equipment as surplus and suspension of graduation requirements for the 2019-2020 school year as required by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive stay-at-home order.
After a closed session to discuss employee matters, the board approved the following personnel changes: resignations were accepted from Maura Williams-Zambrono, Tim Wheeler and Cara Thiems; hired were ESL teacher Hillary Vietch and special education teacher Josh Hinkley.
Appointments for the 2020-2021 school year include Krista Hinkley, NHS sponsor; Ryan Parker, head boys basketball coach; Deon Mennenga, Herb Burnett, Kevin Williams, Devine Thompson and Chris Fondia, assistant boys basketball coaches; Renee Reed, head girls basketball coach; Rani Brandon and Traci Osby, assistant girls basketball coaches; Crystal Richard, Devin Kyler and Emily Schluter, assistant girls volleyball coaches; Andre Taylor, Jeremy Dixon, Deandre Green, Brett Trefren, Eric Miles, Gayvonte Moffett and Ryan Wines, assistant football coaches; Morgan Reese, assistant cross country coach; and Ryan Gream, head wrestling coach. Also, Angie Krickovich, district treasurer, was given a pay increase of $2,649 for the 2019-2020 school year.
Lexie Sherrick was recognized as student of the month for May.
Due to social distancing required by the extension of the governor’s stay-at-home executive order, the meeting was livestreamed over Facebook. It can be found at facebook.com/mrtodd.wilson.