Updated: Teen arrested in shooting that injured youth

Updated:
RANTOUL — Police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting Thursday afternoon that injured another teenager.
Lt. Justin Bouse said the boy was taken into custody at around 1:10 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Bouse said a gun was not found in the house.
The arrest stems from officers being called to the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane about 3:50 p.m. Thursday.
Bouse said they found the 17-year-old victim, who was taken to an Urbana hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.
Officers later learned a group of 10 to 12 teens was walking down the street, he said. Someone in the group said something unprovoked to the victim and then fired three shots at him.
The group then ran away to the north. The shooting remains under investigation.
Original story:
RANTOUL One person was injured in a mid-afternoon shooting Thursday in east Rantoul.
Lt. Alex Meyer said a 17-year-old male was injured when he was shot in the left shoulder by another person of about the same age in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Meyer said witnesses to the incident saw a group of 10 to 12 teenage juveniles walking in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane moments before the shooting. A male in the group made an unprovoked comment to the shooting victim and then fired three shots from a handgun at him. The group then fled the area to the north immediately after the shots were fired. .
Police were dispatched to the scene about 3:50 p.m.
Meyer said the incident remains under investigation. No suspect information or motive for the shooting is available.
If you have any information about the shooting, contact Champaign County Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS or the Rantoul Police Department at 333-8911.