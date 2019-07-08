Updated 6:05 p.m.
RANTOUL — In a shooting incident with several similarities to one reported in March, a Rantoul man escaped injury when two other men fired a weapon at him Monday afternoon.
The incident happened in the same area as the March shooting — in the 1000 block of Bel Air Drive near Bel Place.
Police were called at 1:35 p.m. In the March 14 case, police were called at 1:36 p.m.
Police Lt. Justin Bouse said on Monday, a man drove up to his home and saw two black men in the roadway. He heard shots and initially didn’t think they were directed at him, but said he ran to his house as a precaution. Bouse said police believe the shots were fired at him.
Witnesses said three to five shots were fired.
In the March incident, three teen-aged African-American males approached the victim, and one pulled out a handgun and began firing at him. The victim and a person riding with him exited their vehicle and ran to the house. Neither was hurt. One of the victims was the same one who was fired at in the most-recent case.
On Monday, a witness saw the two men run into a nearby house. Police executed a court-ordered search warrant of the house but found no one inside. The search of the home continued about 5:45 p.m.
In both cases, no shell casings were discovered, Bouse said. He said that could be because the weapon was a revolver or because something other than a gun was used.
In both cases, no one was hit and no damage could be found to property that was hit by a bullet.
Original story:
