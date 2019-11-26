Updated 4:05 p.m.
RANTOUL — For the third time in as many days, Rantoul police are investigating reports of shots being fired.
Police Chief Tony Brown said police took reports about 9:15 a.m. that shots had been fired in the 200 block of Winding Lane Tuesday morning.
Brown said a house and a vehicle parked in the driveway were struck.
Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the house had been hit multiple times. A bullet hole was visible on the west side of the house, to the right of the front door.
No one was home at the time of the shooting. The homeowner was contacted and responded to the scene.
A shell casing and fired projectile were recovered.
Sullivan said a witness reported seeing a dark-colored four-door vehicle driving in the area immediately prior to hearing gunshots.
Officers were processing the scene Tuesday morning and canvassing the neighborhood “to see what people saw or heard,” Brown said
Brown said it appears at least four shots had been fired.
No injuries were reported.
Winding Lane has its share of history of shootings involving houses and vehicles.
In August 2017, 10 to 15 shots were fired at a home and vehicle in the 200 block, just a few doors down from where Tuesday’s shooting took place but one the other side of the street.
The following evening, police received a report of an undetermined number of shots fired into a car parked in the 100 block of the same street, followed by three to four shots fired at the same house in the 200 block of Winding Lane the following day.
Sullivan said he doesn’t believe those incidents are connected with the latest shooting incident.
None of the shootings occurred near one another in Rantoul.
On Monday evening, a 17-year-old Rantoul male was injured in a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Abram Drive. The youth told police he was standing in the block when a white vehicle pulled up and someone began shooting about 6:02 p.m.
The youth, who was struck in the arm, was taken by ambulance to Carle Hospital, Urbana, with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting occurred in the South Pointe Commons neighborhood on the southwest side of the former Chanute Air Force Base.
On Sunday evening, police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on the village's southeast side.
Several calls were received about 11 p.m. from residents who said they had heard shots being fired in the 600 block of St. Andrews Circle. Police, however, could find no witnesses who saw anything or any evidence of a shooting.