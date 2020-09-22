Updated: Owner hopes fire-damaged restaurant can reopen soon

RANTOUL — The owner of a popular Rantoul restaurant said he had hoped to have the business back open Thursday after it was damaged by fire Tuesday morning, but believes now it will take longer.
Tony Grilo, owner of Ott’s Drive-In, 400 N. Century Blvd., said it will “probably be a little longer” because he is waiting on an insurance representative to examine the building.
A grill fire damaged the longtime restaurant.
Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 9:19 a.m.
The fire was contained to the grill area, but the restaurant suffered significant smoke damage.
“We estimate that there is about $40,000 in damages,” Waters said.
Grilo said the grill “started flaming up.”
He said employees quickly shut down the gas, exited the building and called 911.
“The fire department was super, super quick on it. They were able to prevent any bad damage. They’re really good,” Grilo said.
The building will have to be cleaned and repaired.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 9:45 a.m.