By DAVE HINTON
Rantoul Press editor
RANTOUL -- Rantoul police are searching for the person or persons involved in the shooting of a male Friday afternoon in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive.
The victim, who is 18 years old, was found lying in the grass between two buildings following a report of gunshots fired at Falcon Way Apartments at 2:42 p.m.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the victim was transported by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sullivan said there is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rantoul Police Department at 217-893-5600 or Cimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS.
