Shooting scene April 8

Rantoul police are on the scene of a Friday afternoon shooting in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive in Falcon Way Apartments in which one person was hit. Police Chief Tony Brown said the wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

 Ryan Birch/Rantoul Press

By DAVE HINTON

Rantoul Press editor

RANTOUL -- Rantoul police are searching for the person or persons involved in the shooting of a male Friday afternoon in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive.

The victim, who is 18 years old, was found lying in the grass between two buildings following a report of gunshots fired at Falcon Way Apartments at 2:42 p.m.

Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the victim was transported by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sullivan said there is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rantoul Police Department at 217-893-5600 or Cimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS.

