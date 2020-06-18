RANTOUL — The former executive director of a Rantoul assisted-living facility has been arrested after she allegedly exploited elderly residents living there and stole more than $20,000
Kimberly D. Cross, 44, was arrested Thursday morning on a preliminary charge of financial exploitation of an elderly person. Cross was transported to Champaign County Correctional Center.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the investigation of Cross’ actions stemmed from a report Feb. 14 of a possible theft from a resident of Villas of Holly Brook that a check written to the business as a deposit for a room at the facility had been cashed by an employee instead of being deposited into a business account to secure the room.
Sullivan said additional checks were written to the business by residents and had been altered and either cashed or deposited into the employee’s personal account rather than a business account.
An internal audit was conducted by Villas of Holly Brook executives.
Sullivan said the audit discovered more than $20,000 in funds missing from October 2019 to January 2020.
Hadley Phillips, an owner of Villas of Holly Brook, said it came to the company’s attention “in late January-early February there might be issues,” which he said were dealt with within a week.
“We found the actual fraud and let Kimberly Cross go, and we continued to do our investigation and worked with the local (police) department... .”
Phillips said Cross, who had been director for about a year, would take checks from residents, sign her name next to “Villas of Holly Brook” and then sign the back of them and take them to financial institutions, which would cash them.
Phillips said the company credited the residents’ accounts “and took the full brunt of the fraud on our shoulders.”
“The residents, we didn’t want them to be impacted by that,” he said.
A new director was trained and has been in place for three to four months, Phillips said.
Prior to being alerted of Cross’ alleged fraudulent activities, Phillips said, the company was “noticing that there was some bookkeeping issues.”
“Then we started digging into it. Our programs wouldn’t let this go on very long,” he said.