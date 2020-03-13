RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library has postponed or canceled several events.
Library Director Holly Thompson said Mindfulness Meditation Group will not meet indefinitely due to a change in the work schedule of the person who ran the program.
For the rest of March, chess club, card-making, puzzle exchange and board games will all be canceled.
Additional cancelations for the week of March 15-21 include the Tuesday book crafts, the Wednesday movie matinee, the Thursday doodle cubes, the Friday games afternoon and the Saturday puppet show.
The library, however, remains open during its normal operating hours, Thompson said.