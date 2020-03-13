Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers early. Clear skies later. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.