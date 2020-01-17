By DAVE HINTON
Rantoul Press editor
RANTOUL — Rantoul police said more arrests are possible after two Urbana teens were arrested Thursday in Urbana for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old Rantoul teen in the leg Jan. 11.
Three handguns, two of which were reported stolen, were recovered.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said .40- .380- and .357- caliber handguns were recovered. He said the latter two guns had been reported stolen.
The teens were transported to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center. They were charged with attempted robbery and weapons offenses. The shooting occurred after the pair and the victim had arranged to meet and had driven up in separate vehicles in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive — the Maplewood Estates mobile home park. Police received multiple 911 calls reporting shots heard at 7:53 p.m.
The shooting victim was transported by private vehicle non-life-threatening injuries to Carle Hospital, Urbana. The vehicle, however, was involved in a traffic accident on U.S. 45 north of Urbana and was transported by another, uninvolved person to the hospital.
Sullivan said he did not know the victim’s medical condition.
The teens are due back in juvenile court Tuesday.
Urbana police assisted Rantoul officers in the investigation that led to the arrests.
Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to call Rantoul Police Department at 217-893-5600 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.