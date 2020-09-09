RANTOUL — Two Rantoul City Schools employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Michelle Ramage said a temporary employee tested positive Friday. The employee was in both Pleasant Acres and Eastlawn Elementary schools.
“No students were close contacts,” Ramage said. “Six employees were quarantined.”
The last time the positive individual was in school when they were possibly contagious was Sept. 2.
A second employee who works at Pleasant Acres tested positive also Friday. Ramage said that employee’s case is not related to the first incident, “but we were not made aware of it until Monday night (we had no school, of course Saturday-Monday),” Ramage said.
She said that employee also was not in close contact with students.
One employee was quarantined, but school officials didn’t know that officially until Wednesday.
“We of course quarantined that individual on our own until the health department notified that person (Wednesday) that they were indeed quarantined,” Ramage said.
“We feel it is important to notify parents as quickly as possible — after we’ve done our contact tracing and the health department has done their contract tracing. It takes some time to notify us.”
Ramage said the quarantines were due to contact outside of work.
“For COVID-19, the (Center for Disease Control) defines a close contact as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before the illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated,” Ramage said.