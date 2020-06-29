RANTOUL — Two people were the victims of robbery within an hour of one another late Sunday night, apparently by separate individuals.
In each incident, the victims were struck in the face.
In the first, police were called at 11:07 p.m. to the 00 block of Mahoning Drive.
Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was leaving his residence when he was approached by three men. They did not say anything to him and began hitting him in the face and body with their fists.
Bouse said they removed a backpack the victim was wearing and took a cell phone and then fled the area, possibly in a white truck. The area was checked, and the three were not located.
They were described as being Hispanic males, one with a mohawk-style haircut and wearing a red t-shirt, the second wearing a bright yellow hooded sweatshirt and the third wearing a white t-shirt and pants.
In the second incident, police were called at 11:53 p.m., after a Dominos Pizza delivery driver was robbed of about $200 following a delivery.
Bouse said the victim, a 27-year-old man, told police he had delivered a pizza to an address in the 600 block of Willow Pond Road and had entered his vehicle when he was approached by two males.
“One of the subjects struck the victim in the face with his fist,” Bouse said. The victim gave the two men money, and they left. The victim sustained a significant injury.
The victim described the pair as two Black males. One was about 5 feet 9 inches with a short afro and a yellow shirt across his face. The other one was described only as wear dark clothing.