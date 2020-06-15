RANTOUL — Two local juveniles were detained by village police before being released to their parents after they allegedly set a mailbox on fire during the weekend.
The pair, 8- and 12-year-old males, were interviewed by police about the incident.
Police received a call about 3:51 p.m. Sunday about the fire in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive.
Police and fire officials investigated and were able to identify the males, who live in the area.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the youths did not admit to setting the fire, only to being in the vicinity when it happened.
He said damage estimates were not yet available.