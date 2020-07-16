RANTOUL — The hiring process has started for the Rantoul Family Sports Complex, which is due to open in 2021.
The village has hired the director of the sports complex and the director of sports marketing.
Ryan Reid, who has served for five years as the director of sports and events for Visit Champaign County, was tapped for the sports complex director post. Ranae Wilson was hired as the first director of sports marketing.
In his role with Visit Champaign County, Reid has helped to market and assist events such as IHSA wrestling, the football state championships, the Illinois Marathon and NCAA regional and championship competitions.
Previous experience includes developing strategic plans, collaborating with sports and non-sports organizers and organizations, and consulting with developers on behalf of communities regarding tourism impact potential.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said Reid had a role in the concept of the sports complex before it was even presented for approval.
“He conducted the sports tourism marketing studies which encouraged Rantoul to pursue the sports complex and was involved in its original conceptualization,” Eisenhauer said.
As director of the complex, Reid will oversee the scheduling of the facility, manage its operations and maintain relationships with sport and non-sports organizations.
A graduate of Western Illinois University, he earned a bachelor’s degree in communication. He has family ties to the Rantoul community.
Reid will start the job Monday, July 20.
Sports marketing director
Wilson, who lives in Rantoul, has gift and donor experience with the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
She has experience in planning and implementing aspects of annual giving campaigns, donor and corporate sponsorship relations and partnership building.
Said Eisenhauer, “Ranae will use those skills here to attract sponsors, solicit potential donors, fundraising, marketing and advertising sales for the sports complex.”
She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree.
Wilson will begin her new position Aug. 3.