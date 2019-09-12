SPRINGFIELD — Two area residents will take part Sept. 24 in an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., to honor military veterans.
Lyndon Estes of Fisher, an Army veteran of the Korean era, and Chester Culbertson, an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam era, will be among the 92 veterans.
On board LLHF Mission No. 58 to Washington D.C., will be one World War II, 11 Korean War and 80 Vietnam War era veterans. The veterans represent all branches of military service: 12 Air Force, 51 Army, eight Marine and 21 Navy veterans.
Ninety-two veterans and their guardians will arrive at the airport Tuesday morning at 4:15 a.m., having traveled from the 62 central and southern Illinois cities and communities.
The veterans will board luxury motor coaches upon arrival at Ronald Reagan National Airport in D.C. Their most important stops will be at the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns. Other stops include the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum (Chantilly, Va.), the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, the U.S. Navy Plaza and the U.S. Air Force Memorial.
This day of honor is provided at no cost to the veterans.
The return to Springfield airport is planned at 9:30 p.m., and the general public, along with friends and family, are being encouraged to “pack the ‘port” to welcome home the veterans.