Two days of Freedom Celebration events set in Rantoul

RANTOUL — Rantoul will celebrate the Fourth of July holiday over two days — July 3 and 4.
Events are sponsored by the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce.
Activities Wednesday, July 3, will be held at the Hap Parker Aquatic Center, 320 W. Flessner Ave.
July 3 events
The Freedom Celebration that day will run from 4 to 11 p.m.
Fireworks, sponsored by the village of Rantoul, will be visible from the Freedom Celebration location and will begin at dusk.
The celebration will include the Sundowners Anything on Wheels Car Show.
Registration and line-up are 4 to 7 p.m. Awards will be presented at 7:30.
There will be family-friendly and free activities.
There will be an open pool with no charge to swim from 4 to 9 p.m., sponsored by the of Rantoul Parks and Rec Department.
There will be a kids zone from 4 to 8 p.m. with inflatables.
Live bands will perform, including Boss Hog from 6 to 7 p.m. and Natu from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
A local celebrity dunk tank will be set up.
From 4 to 8 p.m., the Hall Brothers’ Raminator monster truck will give rides.
Proceeds will benefit the Rantoul Veterans Memorial. Fans are welcome to take photos and meet members of the Hall Brothers racing team.
There will also be an opportunity to register and enter for a chance to win the 2019 FCA US LLC Sweepstakes, where one grand prize winner will receive $70,000 valid toward the choice of a vehicle from Chryster, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.
Other activities include J.W. Eater band musical chairs, track and field exhibition and events for children by the Rantoul Rockets track team, chamber member vendors, beer and barbecue hosted by Post 287 Rantoul American Legion, St. Malachy School booster concessions stand, Night Owl food truck by Otts Drive-In, Papa John’s Pizza, Ice Daddy’s shaved ice, VOR sand volleyball tournament, with proceeds benefitting the parks and rec swim team, color guard by Rantoul veterans at 6 p.m., national anthem sung by Katie Johnston at 6:15, and fireworks sponsored by the village of Rantoul at dusk.
July 4 events
The annual Rantoul Rotary pancake breakfast will be held in the Rantoul Township High School cafetorium from 7 to 11 a.m.
The RACC Freedom Celebration parade will be held at 9:30 a.m. July 4. Lineup begins at 7:30.
The traditional route will be used beginning at the corner of Maplewood Drive, heading west on Grove Avenue.