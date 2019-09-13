POTOMAC — The Potomac Public Library has had its first two 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten participants reach their goal.
Brielle and Spencer Nowaczyk, children of AJ and Katrina Nowaczyk of Potomac, have been enrolled in this nationwide program, which promotes reading to newborns, infants and toddlers as a way to not only encourage them to want to read, but to form a bond between parent and child through books.
Reading has been associated as an early indicator of academic success. Since public formal education does not typically start until ages 5-6 years old, parents and caregivers are the first education providers during the early critical years.
— Homework Club will meet from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 18, and 19 at the library. Games and puzzles will be available for the adults at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
— A Start with Hello! program will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the library.
Start With Hello! enables children to make a difference in their interactions with peers by encouraging them to take actions to promote connectedness and inclusion, as well as identifying and helping others who are showing signs of social isolation.
Young people who experience this may pull away from society, struggle with learning and social development or choose to hurt themselves or others.
— Preschool screening of 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds, as well as developmental screenings for ages 0-3, will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Middlefork United Methodist Church annex.
— The screening will determine a child’s knowledge of general concepts, speech and language skills as well as motor skills.
— Hearing and vision testing will be done for 3- to 5-year-olds. There is no charge for this program. Call 444-3266 to schedule an appointment.
— A fish and chicken fry will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept 14, at the Potomac American Legion building.
— The last cake walk of the season will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept 21, behind the Gifford State Bank in Potomac. Please note the time, as previous walks have started at 6 p.m.
Donations of baked goods or other prizes can be taken to the Potomac Public Library, which sponsors the event.
— Thought for the week: “It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.”— Charles Darwin