URBANA — A Rantoul man and Gifford woman who were in a stolen car that had a gun and other people’s debit cards and checks have been charged with a number of crimes.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the charges filed Friday against Jalen Dixon, 25, of the 500 block of West Champaign Avenue, Rantoul, and Mackenzie Flahaut, 19, of rural Gifford stemmed from a traffic stop by Champaign police of the car they were in early Thursday morning on Marigold Lane in northwest Champaign.
Rietz said the officer ran the license plate and learned the car, driven by Flahaut, had been stolen from Houston.
Police then searched the car and a shoulder bag that Dixon had. In the bag was a loaded 9 mm Ruger handgun that had been reported stolen from Orlando, Fla., and eight debit cards with other people’s names on them.
Rietz said Dixon told police he had bought the gun two days earlier in Illinois and had borrowed the car.
In the trunk, police found a card chip reader, a card reader, other credit and debit cards, two Florida driver’s licenses with Dixon’s picture but different names on them and items commonly used in the production of methamphetamine, including cold medication and watch batteries.
In Flahaut’s purse, police found three books of personal checks, two of which had other people’s names on them, and six cellphones.
Rietz said Dixon was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and a stolen vehicle, both Class 2 felonies, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful possession of a credit or debit card, Class 4 felonies. She said court records show he had prior convictions from Florida for burglary of a dwelling and grand theft from a dwelling.
Flahaut, who has no prior convictions, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of identity theft.
Judge Adam Dill set Dixon’s bond at $100,000 and Flahaut’s at $50,000. Both were told to be back in court April 28.