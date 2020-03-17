Tuskegee street naming postponed

This obscure street — Tuskegee Avenue — that borders South Century Boulevard on the former Chanute Air Force Base will remain intact for now. The area is slated to become part of an economic development project, and the village of Rantoul wants to rename another street in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen, who have a tie to Chanute. The renaming, however, has been postponed until a more prominent area can be selected.