URBANA — Tuesday, Sept. 3, was the due date for the second installment of 2018 Champaign County real estate taxes (payable in 2019).
A mailed-in payment postmarked Sept. 3 will be accepted as on time.
The Champaign County Treasurer’s Office will extend office hours from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., including the noon hour, on Sept. 3 for those who wish to pay in person.
A 24-hour payment drop box is located in the south circle drive of the Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St., Urbana (beside the flagpole).
Payments may be made online at www.co.champaign.il.us/treasurer
Late payments will be charged 1.5 percent per month, or any portion of a month, as required by Illinois law.