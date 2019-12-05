PAXTON — Tri-County Players will present “The Christmas Bus” by Robert Inman at Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St., Paxton.
Performances are scheduled for Dec. 6 and 7 and 13-15. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m.. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
It’s Christmas Eve, and Mrs. Frump (Sherilyn McIntyre), the director of the Peaceful Valley Orphanage, is planning what she believes will be the most special Christmas ever for her children. She’s borrowed an old bus and arranged for each child to spend Christmas with a family in the area. The only problem is, she hasn’t told the Busybodies (Pam Herriott, Carla Latimer, and Tammy Belanger) on the orphanage board of trustees, who believe Frump has gotten too old and soft to handle the rowdy children at Peaceful Valley.
With the help of teenage Thomas (Garreth Latimer), the oldest of the orphans and her trusty right-hand man, Frump sets off to deliver the children — pursued by the suspicious Sheriff Snodgrass (Greg Herriott) and the Busybodies. Along the way, they pick up a passenger: a traveling troubadour (Tom Janowski) who’s been on the road trying his luck as a folksinger and is now returning home to his girlfriend Darlene (Lindsey Ostendorf), who may or may not be glad to see him.
It’s an adventuresome ride, culminating in a Christmas even more special than Frump could have ever imagined.
Also in the cast are Heather Meents as the editor of the paper. The cast of children in the orphanage includes Audrey McCoy, Grace McCoy, Iris Latimer, Cole Ostendorf, Gigi Croddock, Jerilyn Dunlavey, Jordynn Huskisson, Joshua Fox, Sophia Worstell, Liliana Manriquez and Pyper Siddall.
Tammy Belanger directs, and Brandon Irish is choreographer.