PAXTON — Tri-County Players will present “I Wish ... A Fairy’s Fairy Tale” by Mike Steele at the Paxton Market Street Theatre.
The play will be put on by a group of third- through eighth-graders Aug, 23, 24 and 25. show times are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The play tells the story of Cinderella’s (played by Jordynn Huskisson) sassy godmother. When a hardworking fairy named Carol (Sianna Bouchard) stops by her goddaughter’s cottage to borrow a cup of flour, a simple visit quickly turns into a complicated evening of chaos.
Carol’s plans to bake a batch of brownies are set into a tailspin when a bunch of silly strangers (including a door-to-door salesman (Cole Ostendorf), a repairwoman (Lauren Krumwiede), a pizza delivery girl (Ella Schluter) and more show up, hoping to have their wishes granted by the Fairy Godmother.
Making a wish come true should be easy with magic on her side, but an accidental encounter with a fire-breathing dragon renders Carol’s wand useless.
To top it off, a bunch of mischievous mice (Gigi Chaddock, Liliana Manririquez, McKenzie Whitene and Savannah Jones) are on the loose.
Others in the cast include Gareth Latimer as a father needing a babysitter for his two children (Iris Latimer and Jayden Whitener), and the Fairy King played by Michael Soltis.
For reservations, call 217-379-7028. Walk-ins are welcome.