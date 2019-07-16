URBANA — A series of free town hall meetings about property taxes in Champaign County are being held.
Rantoul’s will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Rantoul Public Library.
Each meeting will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and include refreshments and presentations by county officials explaining how the property tax cycle works and how tax bills are calculated and distributed.
Other meetings will take place:
— July 24, Mahomet Public Library.
— July 29, St. Joseph Public Library.
— Aug. 15, Tolono Public Library.
— Aug. 19, Champaign Public Library.