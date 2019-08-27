THOMASBORO – The Thomasboro school board faces some tough decisions in the coming months.
Superintendent Bonnie McArthur told the board last week that Vincent Gallo, principal consultant for finance and business services at the Illinois State Board of Education, told her the district cannot continue to operate with a $100,000 deficit in its education fund. That fund includes teacher salaries, materials and supplies.
Gallo offered several options for the board: a referendum to be placed on the ballot, selling bonds, making budget cuts or a combination thereof.
McArthur will meet with Gallo again in October and said she should have projections then that will help in making decisions.
