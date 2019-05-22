URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor Tuesday dismissed a traffic ticket issued to a Vermilion County man in the wake of a fatal accident last summer north of Urbana in which a Rantoul woman was killed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su dismissed the ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident that had been issued to Markus Davis, 31, of East Lynn after a Sept. 13 collision on U.S. 45 that claimed the life of Shana Outlaw.
The 23-year-old Rantoul woman was southbound on U.S. 45 just south of Leverett Road when her car apparently stopped due to a mechanical problem.
Su said at the time of the accident — about 5:20 a.m. that Thursday — it was dark and foggy out and Davis was unable to stop his pickup truck in time to avoid hitting Miss Outlaw’s car.
She was outside of her car, which was stopped in a lane of traffic with no hazard lights on, according to a witness who was behind Davis, Su said.
Miss Outlaw’s three children, ages 8 months, 4 and 6, were in the car but not seriously injured. She died from multiple traumatic injuries.
Davis was scheduled to be tried on the petty traffic offense this week in Judge Adam Dill’s courtroom, but Su dismissed the ticket.
“The state views this as a tragic accident,” Su said.
Besides the witness, Su said he reviewed squad-car video and the reports of the officer who wrote the citation in coming to his decision.