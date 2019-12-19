RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School students Tashaya Harris, Anthony Paige and Inara Perryman have been selected to attend leadership seminars this summer.
Harris and Paige were selected as the RTHS representatives at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar to be held at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Perryman will represent RTHS at the Illinois Leadership Seminar in June.
Harris is the daughter of Tamaria Lewis of Rantoul.
Paige’s parents are Linda Dillman and Marcus Paige of Rantoul.
Perryman is the daughter of Nakia Perryman of Rantoul.
The Hugh O’Brian Seminar and the Illinois Leadership Seminar are designed to bring a select group of high school sophomores with demonstrated leadership qualities together with a group of distinguished leaders in business, industry, education, science, and government.