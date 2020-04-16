Three injured as car crashes into house

RANTOUL — Three people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital after the house they were in was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.
Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said the three were in a home in the 200 block of Winding Lane at the time of the accident. . They were transported by PRO Ambulance with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said the injured were sitting on a couch playing video games at the time of the accident.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at 2:10 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle, Devontay Sawyer, 27, of the 1500 block of Golfview Road, could not be found at the scene. He was later located at his home.
Bouse said Sawyer told them a passenger had grabbed the wheel, causing the vehicle to swerve. He said the passenger told him, after the wreck, they should flee the scene. The passenger has not been located.
Sawyer was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and other traffic-related offenses.
Bouse said Sawyer did not show signs of impairment.
Waters estimated damage to the house at $100,000.
Firefighters “made the car safe” and stood by while a wrecker “got the car out of the house. It went through where the front door-window is.”
Waters said the impact pushed the south end of the house 4 to 5 feet.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 3:45 a.m.