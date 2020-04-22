DEWEY — A Thomasboro woman died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle car crash about a mile south of Dewey, according to the Champaign County coroner.
Coroner Duane Northrup said Shelli A. Hansens, 51, was found in her car in the ravine under a bridge under construction on County Road 900 East just south of County Road 2850 N in Condit Township, south of Dewey.
“Ms. Hansens was reportedly discovered unresponsive in her vehicle by construction workers when they arrived at work this morning,” Northrup said.
His office was called at 6:28 a.m., and Northrup said she was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:45 a.m.
The crash is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.