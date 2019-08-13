THOMASBORO — The Thomasboro Village Board will hold preliminary discussions about the annexation of and utility extension ot a parcel of land on the east side of U.S. 45.
The board voted at its August meeting to conduct the discussions.
Trustee Tony Grilo said Overland Development Group, an out-of-state company, had approached the village about building on the northeast corner of U.S. 45 and Flatville Road.
“How promising is it?” Trustee Ronda Scott asked.
Grilo said at this point, he thinks it is “almost certain” building will go forward. He wanted to hold preliminary discussions with engineers and village attorney Jason Bartell to ensure the board takes the appropriate steps. He asked for approval to do so to “make sure the board is on the same page.”
The four trustees voting on the motion were Grilo, Scott, Rhodes and newly sworn-in Trustee Robert Pinske. Trustees Trent Sage and John Curry were absent.
Pinske replaces Trustee Kyle Henegar, who resigned because he is moving out of the village. His resignation was effective July 29. Pinske, a contract driver for Fed-Ex, has been a Thomasboro resident for 15 years.
Frustrated with sheriff’s office
Residents are frustrated with a lack of response from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department. Thomasboro has its own police department, but it is not big enough to provide round-the-clock coverage.
Resident Robert Derr is concerned about motorists ignoring a stop sign at the intersection of Michael and Bradley streets.
“There are a lot of kids down there now; they know there’s no cop in town. They’re flying through there. They think it’s a damn joke,” he said. “It’s not a joke. Somebody’s going to get hurt.”
He said he was told by METCAD dispatchers that deputies could not be dispatched to Thomasboro if the call was not an emergency. Other residents said they had been given the same response, once in response to a possible break-in.
“That’s not a protocol with the Thomasboro police,” Interim Police Chief Mike Martinez said.
He said he had talked with dispatchers a month ago and that there seems to be some confusion about responding to Thomasboro calls.
“We’re going to have to follow up with this,” Mayor Tyler Evans said.
Martinez said that in July METCAD received 66 calls from Thomasboro residents; 40 were handled by sheriff’s deputies and 26 by the Thomasboro Police Department.
Martinez also said one of his officers will begin contacting residents about ordinance violations using a list compiled by the housing committee.
Residents at the meeting voiced complaints about several ordinance violations, including inoperable vehicles and an improperly parked semi.
Possible marijuana discussion
Resident Jim Richardson asked the board to hold discussions about marijuana dispensaries. He would like to see them banned in the village.
Recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois next year.
Evans said he thinks that discussion is premature.
The board also approved a resolution closing out an Illinois Department of Transportation project dating back to 2008 and 2009.
It was also noted in the meeting that Office Manager Deanne Wattjes had rescinded her resignation.