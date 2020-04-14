THOMASBORO — Meeting remotely via Zoom April 4, the Thomasboro Village Board voted on its first action related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trustees voted unanimously to suspend water disconnections and late payment fees on delinquent water accounts through May 1 or until Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces an end to the public health emergency he declared March 9. The suspension applies to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
The suspension is mandatory under order from the Illinois Commerce Commission. However, delinquencies incurred prior to the ICC order will remain due in full. The order allows for adopting payment plans.
The board also discussed municipal responsibilities to small business owners applying for a grant from the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
“We need to be municipally responsible for getting ahold of our local businesses and making sure we have our ducks in a row on this,” Mayor Tyler Evans said.
The $20 million program will award grants of up to $25,000 to small businesses in suburban and rural counties. The program is funded by a redeployment of Community Development Block Grant Funds and is managed by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The department web site describes the program as a partnership between small business and local government.
Trustee Robert Pinske volunteered to help Evans contact business owners.
The board also approved the 2020-2021 budget.
Revenues for the general fund are estimated at $319,810, which is slightly higher than the $317,660 budgeted for 2019-2020. Expenses for the general fund are estimated to be $319,778, which includes $87,878 for administration, $125,510 for police and $106,690 for streets.
Revenues for the 2020-2021 water fund are estimated to be $158,900, and expenses at $156,960. Expenses for 2019-2020 were $159,300.
The board unanimously approved a 3 percent pay rate increase for Village Clerk Jasmyne Boyce.
Trustee Dustin Rhodes reported Public Works Superintendent Chad Polsky had completed his six-month new employee probation.