THOMASBORO — Three streets in Thomasboro will get a new layer of oil and chip before winter due to a decision by the village board at its Aug. 3 meeting to appropriate up to $25,000 of motor fuel tax funds for the project.
“This is our best option now to get as many streets as we can done for that $25,000,” Public Works Superintendent Chad Polsky told the board.
Polsky said because time before winter is so short, the project scope was set below the threshold that would require bids. There was some discussion about that threshold. Trustee Tony Grilo said he wasn’t sure, but he thought the amount was lower. Polsky said he would confirm the amount the next day.
The streets to be improved are the portions of Park, Clark and “as much of Pearl as can be done” that lie west of the railroad tracks.
The appropriation includes $1,250 for engineering fees, Polsky said.
Don’t get in front of police chief
In other business, Mayor Tyler Evans reminded the board not to speak for or get ahead of Police Chief Eric Shumate regarding nuisance ordinances.
“It’s Chief’s job to handle all of that however he wants to,” Evans said. “We need to not butt in front of him or get in the way of him doing that.”
Evans confessed he had caught himself doing just that.
Shumate was showered with appreciation for his performance after six months on the job.
“I want to thank him for the job he’s done in the past six months,” Trustee John Curry said. “I think he’s done more than the last two or three chiefs put together.”
Treasurer Leon Albers said he, too, thought Shumate was doing “a tremendous job.”
“I see him out patrolling in the alleys. He does keep close contact with me about the budget. I think we got a good one,” Albers said.
Trustee Ronda Scott agreed.
Nuisance ordinances
Questions about nuisance ordinances came up during public comment. Resident Jim Richardson asked about a deteriorating property near the barbershop and resident Betty Kurth about garbage that had collected downtown behind “what used to be the restaurant.”
Shumate said he is monitoring the property near the barbershop. He agreed the “restaurant” property needs to be addressed and said he would begin by ascertaining who is responsible for it.
Resident Bill Kurth asked for an update on removal of a tree on city property near his home. Polsky said he had obtained one quote and is working on getting another.