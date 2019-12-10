THOMASBORO — Thomasboro may once again be hiring a full-time chief of police.
The board discussed that issue and a proposed property annexation that could lead to the building of a Dollar General store in town.
The discussions took place at the board’s December meeting last week.
“We’re looking to fill a full time police officer position, basically a chief,” Trustee Robert Pinske said. “We’re going to run a posting for probably 30 days to see how folks get on board. We have a couple of candidates we’re looking at now, but no decision has been made.”
Mayor Tyler Evans said there has been discussion of adding part-time police hours, but “we have gathered that might just have to be a full-time officer and may have to be a chief.”
The board met in closed session to continue the discussion. Advertising for the position was expected to begin Dec. 3.
After employing a part-time police chief for a number of years, the board hired retired Champaign Police Department officer Bob Rea as full-time chief in November 2017. Rea left the position less than six months later to take a job with the city of Champaign. Mike Martinez, part-time Thomasboro patrol officer, was appointed acting interim part-time chief a month afterward. He remains in the position.
Public participation changes
Evans announced changes regarding public participation at board meetings.
“In the recent past, we’ve allowed a few items and topics to become an open discussion. Audience involvement has gotten out of hand,” he said. “I want to get back to us keeping this as structured and as professional as possible,” Evans said.
The public is asked to hold comments on agenda items until the public comment period of the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak then is asked to stand and to state his or her full name before making a comment. Evans reminded residents that all comments made during a public meeting are a matter of public record and may be printed or broadcast in media coverage.
The village agenda has routinely included a public comment time immediately after board business is completed, but it has not been unusual for residents to interject comments or questions into board discussion. The public comment period has been used informally, at times conversationally, by the public. At the November meeting, a conflict between neighbors erupted briefly into a testy exchange.
The board adopted the meeting schedule for 2020. All meetings will be held at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Village Hall except for the September meeting, which will be on the 8th due to the first Monday landing on Labor Day.
The board also authorized year-end bonuses of $100 for six village employees. Bonuses will be paid to Office Manager Deanne Wattjes, Treasurer Leon Albers, Chief of Police Mike Martinez, Public Works Superintendent Chad Polsky, Village Clerk Jasmyne Boyce and public works employee Gary Rosenbeck. The bonuses were discusssed in closed session at the Nov. 26 special board meeting.
Dollar General store coming?
Trustee Tony Grilo told the board the proposed annexation of the northeast corner of U.S. 45 and the Flatville Slab has been held up by delay in getting estimates on extension of the water and sewer systems.
Overland Group proposes building a Dollar General store there.
“Hopefully we can get them pretty quick,” Grilo said. “(Overland Group) is chomping at the bit.”
Resident Jim Richardson wanted to know if the village would pay for the extensions.
“That’s not going to be pennies,” he said.
Grilo said the village, not Overland Group, has been pushing for the utility extension as an incentive for annexation. If the site remains under county control, the developer will drill a well and install a septic system.
“The fact remains, it’s coming if you like it or not. It’s out of our hands. Why not get the benefit (sales and property taxes) out of it?” Pinske said.
Richardson was also concerned about children on bicycles crossing U.S. 45 to get to the store.
“There’s been a lot of wrecks right there. Cars, not little kids riding bicycles,” Richardson said.
Grilo, acknowledging that traffic is already “pretty hairy especially at 8 (a.m.) and 5 (p.m.),” said he hopes to have a stoplight installed at the intersection.
Stormwater drainage issue
Resident Tyler Martin wanted to know how much the village is spending to correct a stormwater drainage issue affecting the Beth and Overholt properties.
Evans, a concrete contractor, said he was lending the machinery to the village and donating materials so the cost to the village would be perhaps $500 in labor.
“If we are spending time for some water in a yard, shouldn’t we spend time on the flooding in people’s homes?” Martin asked.
Grilo said he wants to get started on correcting village stormwater drainage issues.
“I see this one-and-a-half lots as a very small step to fixing the drainage along Church Street. I know that section is not as bad as others, but if it works well, less water overflows west to the very bad areas. My hope is that every year we can dedicate time and money to trying to fix (drainage issues),” Grilo said.
Russell Overholt thanked the board for taking on the project.
Drainage of his yard was disrupted when the Beths raised the depth of the ditch drainage ditch on an easement bordering their home by 5 or 6 inches because it was difficult to mow. Sharon Beth said at the November board meeting that the work was undertaken a few years ago after checking with the village and being told the village would look the other way if soil was added to the ditch.
Richardson also reminded the board that they had not acted on recreational marijuana, an issue he had raised several months ago. Evans said he has consulted the village attorney. Normally, he added, there is guidance from the Illinois Municipal League on new legislation, but that hasn’t occurred on this topic.
“There’s more to come on that, and essentially even saying yes or no is not really the question we will be answering, but how we say yes or no,” Evans said.
Richardson said he was concerned that if the village didn’t act before Jan. 1 that a cannabis business could move in without village permission. Grilo said he thought it could wait until the Jan. 6 board meeting.