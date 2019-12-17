THOMASBORO – Longtime Thomasboro school secretary Katherine Bartell is retiring from a position that has been part of her life for more than a quarter of a century.
School board members reluctantly accepted Bartell’s resignation during their meeting Thursday night. She will stay on as the board secretary after her retirement.
“It will be very hard to replace Katherine,” Superintendent Bonnie McArthur said.
Bartell started working for the Thomasboro school district 27 years ago. She has been in charge of tasks such as recording data and lunchroom supervision, and in the past served as the school’s health clerk.
Bartell said she will miss the students, who gave her hugs, letters and drawings and said whatever they were thinking.
“Kindergartners come up with the best things,” she said. “They make you laugh like crazy.”
Bartell has enjoyed watching many students grow up from kindergarten to eighth grade. The diminutive secretary measures them for their graduation gowns and sometimes has to stand on a stool for the taller ones.
“When they come in that day, I get a little teary,” she admitted. “That’s kind of special — to see how far they’ve come.”
Bartell will also miss her coworkers, who she plans to keep in touch with after she leaves.
“The people I have worked with have always been fabulous,” she said. “They work hard to teach them (students) to be better adults. The people that work here are very caring people. It’s a nice small school, and I really like that.”
Bartell said it wasn’t unusual for the local churches to offer to buy items such as shoes or coats for any students in need.
“There’s a lot of people in the community that care,” she said.
On one wall in the school there are photos of staff members who make up the “TGS Family.”
“This is a family,” Bartell said. “That’s what I’ll miss.”