THOMASBORO — In a 10-minute meeting on July 22, the Thomasboro school board made some personnel changes.
The board accepted the resignation of fifth- through eighth-grade special education teacher Brandi Wells, who will fill in as a substitute from July 26 to Aug. 9. The board also accepted the hires of Champaign resident Nathanial Hall as a junior high teacher and Fisher resident Meghan Stauffer as a third-grade teacher. In addition, the board accepted Julie Quinn’s transfer from being a third-grade teacher to being a Title I teacher.
Superintendent Bonnie McArthur reported that about 117 students had registered to date and that she is waiting on about 30 more students to register before classes start on Friday.
A new teacher orientation was scheduled for Tuesday, and a teacher institute was scheduled for Thursday.
A first reading of policies was tabled until the next meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 20.