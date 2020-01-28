Thomasboro school creates award in memory of teacher Mary Borchardt

THOMASBORO – The memory of a longtime teacher will live on at Thomasboro Grade School, in the form of a new award.
The Mary Borchardt Award is named after the former junior high social studies teacher who retired in 2001 and continued to work part time as a substitute teacher until 2007. Borchardt also coached girls basketball, track and softball. She died in October 2019 in Rantoul.
A plaque hanging in the school will list the names of the award’s recipients. Teachers will determine the award winner, based upon a set of criteria developed by Borchardt’s daughter, Jackie, and Superintendent Bonnie McArthur.
The recipient will be an eighth-grader who contributes to the school community, shows academic or social/emotional growth, shows leadership qualities and characteristics, demonstrates a positive influence on peers and embodies the Thomasboro PRIDE ideals. PRIDE is an acronym with each letter standing for a core character value that the school hopes to encourage in each student: Being prepared, being respectful, having integrity, being diligent and having empathy.
In other business at its meeting last week, the school board approved a full-time substitute teacher job description.
McArthur said that as of Dec. 20, there were only six days when the school didn’t need a substitute for at least one teacher or teacher’s aide and that often there are multiple positions to fill. The new employee would help in classrooms when not substituting. In the past substitutes have been paid $90 per day, but with the new minimum wage law going into effect, the position would pay $15 per hour.
The board discussed how to implement the minimum-wage increase with the four employees who would be affected. The district’s salary increases are made in March. Because the teachers’ contract stipulates that they will receive a 3-percent salary increase, McArthur said she would ask for the same percentage for noncertified personnel. Two of the employees would benefit more from the 3-percent increase, however.
Also at the meeting, McArthur reported the district received a check for about $25,000 in tax revenue from the county treasurer’s office. The district is still owed $39,578.23. McArthur said she would be writing the treasurer’s office to request the district also receive interest on the money it was owed.