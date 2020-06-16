THOMASBORO — The Thomasboro Grade School obard met in special session June 2 to approve a memo of understanding in regard to a committee formed to prepare documentation and plans for remote and blended learning.
Representatives of the Thomasboro Education Association and the school board met May 27 to negotiate committee work load and compensation.
The committee will be limited to eight members of the bargaining unit. Each will be paid a set stipend of $300 for a total of 12 to 15 hours of work to be completed by the end of the month.
There was no discussion. The motion passed on a 5-0 vote. Board members William Wilken and Tom Henkelman were absent.
The meeting was conducted over Zoom.